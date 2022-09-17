LawCall
Improving parks across the city of Birmingham

Improving Birmingham parks
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you have emailed and called complaining about the state of some of our city parks, and how dirty you’ve found them in the past few weeks.

We’re on your side working to get answers about when we could see the grass cut in many of our most popular parks.

A majority of the complaints we have heard stem from uncut grass.

We reached out to both the Parks and Recreation Department and the City of Birmingham in an effort to get answers.

City representatives say the task of mowing the parks has been difficult over the last few weeks. They say the heavy rainfall over the last month has made it difficult to mow in certain areas, causing the delays.

We asked in particular about Germania, East Lake, Avondale and Marconi Park.

City representatives confirmed that crews mowed East Lake Park on September 16 and Avondale Park on September 9, and they are working to get to the others as quickly as possible.

If you have any questions about mowing schedules or wish to file a complaint, you can call 311.

