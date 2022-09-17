LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

How to get involved in neighborhood elections

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Are you frustrated with how the City of Birmingham is handling your complaints?

City leaders are now pointing towards neighborhood associations to make sure your voice is heard in the years ahead.

Election Day is on October 18, and while it is too late to consider a run for office, it is not too late to get involved.

Councilman Hunter Williams and Councilwoman Carol Clarke both stressed the importance of getting involved with your neighborhood associations.

They said this allows you a direct connection to city hall, and that often times neighborhoods are determining which businesses can open up shop in their area. But if you don’t show up to those meetings, what those neighborhood associations decide may not reflect all of your neighborhood’s thoughts, and that is why city leaders are encouraging you to get involved.

“Whatever change, whatever progress people want to see in their neighborhood, it starts at neighborhood association meetings. So it is important to be involved. It is important to understand what is coming before the agendas on those neighborhood association meetings and it is never too early or too late to get involved,” said Councilor Hunter Williams

You can now get an absentee ballot by applying in Community Resource Service Division, or you can cast your vote on October 18.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. was killed in an industrial accident in Birmingham
Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
Person hit, driver arrested in Helena
Person hit by vehicle in Helena neighborhood, driver charged
FILE - A customer picks up food from Sweetie Pie's owner Robbie Montgomery, second right, and...
‘Sweetie Pie’ star found guilty in nephew’s shooting death
Birmingham Police seize drugs, firearms in bust
$855K worth of pot seized in Birmingham drug bust

Latest News

New owners and new plans for the Crestwood Festival Center, or what you may remember as the...
New owners and new plans for Crestwood Festival Center
Improving Birmingham parks
Improving parks across the city of Birmingham
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
GRAPHIC: Jefferson Co. man who told officers he ‘abused boys at their request’ sentenced to 54 years in prison