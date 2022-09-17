How to get involved in neighborhood elections

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Are you frustrated with how the City of Birmingham is handling your complaints?

City leaders are now pointing towards neighborhood associations to make sure your voice is heard in the years ahead.

Election Day is on October 18, and while it is too late to consider a run for office, it is not too late to get involved.

Councilman Hunter Williams and Councilwoman Carol Clarke both stressed the importance of getting involved with your neighborhood associations.

They said this allows you a direct connection to city hall, and that often times neighborhoods are determining which businesses can open up shop in their area. But if you don’t show up to those meetings, what those neighborhood associations decide may not reflect all of your neighborhood’s thoughts, and that is why city leaders are encouraging you to get involved.

“Whatever change, whatever progress people want to see in their neighborhood, it starts at neighborhood association meetings. So it is important to be involved. It is important to understand what is coming before the agendas on those neighborhood association meetings and it is never too early or too late to get involved,” said Councilor Hunter Williams

You can now get an absentee ballot by applying in Community Resource Service Division, or you can cast your vote on October 18.

