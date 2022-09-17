FIRST ALERT: Dry, warm conditions persist for a pleasant weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around the larger bodies of water there is still the potential for some patchy fog but even these patches will be limited. Although, some areas around Smith Lake and Logan Martin Lake have reported low visibility. The weather pattern remains tranquil through the weekend. The high pressure responsible for the clear skies and dry, warm conditions will strengthen through the day meaning these conditions are likely to continue into next week. Southeasterly winds will allow for a slight rise in moisture in the air, but no rain is expected through tomorrow.

Afternoon highs may approach 90 degrees in a few areas, but Heat Index Values will remain relatively low through the weekend. The ridge will linger over the Southeast through most of the week ahead with little-to-no-rain chances. Afternoon highs will remain near average for the end of summer although afternoon temperatures will warm for the second half of the week to near 95, a hot beginning for the beginning of autumn Thursday.

Meanwhile in the Tropics, Tropical Storm Fiona is moving west/northwest at around 14-mph, but the storm is expected to slow its forward speed over the weekend before taking a more northwesterly turn Monday. The storm will pass Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands through the weekend, approaching the Dominican Republic Sunday afternoon and move across the region through Monday. Maximum Sustained Winds are at 60-mph with the storm expected to be near hurricane strength when it reaches the Dominican tomorrow. The forecast track of Fiona is not expected to take the storm into the Gulf of Mexico.

Also, an area of low-pressure northwest of Bermuda remains disorganized and this system is not expected to develop into a named storm while disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the Central Atlantic are associated with the northern portion of a tropical wave. Some slow development of this system is possible during the early or middle part of next week while it moves slowly northwestward to northward, but The National Hurricane Center only sees a 20% chance for this development over the next five days.

