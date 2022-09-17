Birmingham Fire & Rescue responding to fire on Richard Arrington Jr, Blvd S

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are responding to a fire at Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd S and 21st Ave S.

The building is an old gas station that is currently unused. There are no injuries reported and BFRs is investigating the cause of the fire.

