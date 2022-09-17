LawCall
Birmingham-area shoppers reacting to high grocery prices

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Everyone is noticing the high grocery prices, but buying food is necessary, so it’s hard to avoid the costs altogether.

“Some of the things we normally buy really have been just astronomically higher than we’ve expected,” said Lynn Adams.

Customers said items like meat, cheese, and yogurt had some of the most noticeable price hikes.

Some people are trying to save money, but say it can be difficult.

“The problem is we got three young kids and they get accustomed to their brands so it’s really hard to cut things out,” said Kevin Allen. “So I think most of the time I’m just stuck paying more.”

Some people are finding ways to put money back in their pockets. While some are couponing and others are simply buying less, a few are getting creative and searching for deals online.

“I just learned from somebody else on social media, Facebook, TikTok with these events like clearance or summer sales,” said Mariana Sanchez. “I went to Walgreens and they had 90% off so I buy whatever I need, you know?”

She goes on to say that when she finds a good deal, she will stock up. She purchased several backpacks for her kids to use next year because of the big sale.

