Alabaster reports train blocking 6th Ave SW, 11th Ave SW

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster Police say a train is blocking 6th Avenue SW and 11th Avenue SW.

CSX is currently unable to say when the train will be moved.

Updates will be released as we receive more information.

CSX currently has a train that is blocking both 6th Ave SW and 11th Ave SW. They are unable to give an ETA for when the train will be moved. We will update when the roadways are clear. — Alabaster Police (@AlabasterPolice) September 17, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.