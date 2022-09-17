LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Alabaster reports train blocking 6th Ave SW, 11th Ave SW

Safety tips around trains
Safety tips around trains
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster Police say a train is blocking 6th Avenue SW and 11th Avenue SW.

CSX is currently unable to say when the train will be moved.

Updates will be released as we receive more information.


adding google maps to website

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A customer picks up food from Sweetie Pie's owner Robbie Montgomery, second right, and...
‘Sweetie Pie’ star found guilty in nephew’s shooting death
Birmingham Police seize drugs, firearms in bust
$855K worth of pot seized in Birmingham drug bust
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. was killed in an industrial accident in Birmingham
Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say

Latest News

WBRC Saturday morning weather, 9/17/22
WBRC Saturday morning weather, 9/17/22
Stock Grocery
Birmingham-area shoppers reacting to high grocery prices
Emergency rooms around the state are full
Emergency rooms around the state are full
Shoppers react to high grocery prices
Shoppers react to high grocery prices