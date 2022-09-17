LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership

Slidell police said 23-year-old Brian Taylor was arrested and booked with second-degree murder...
Slidell police said 23-year-old Brian Taylor was arrested and booked with second-degree murder in connection with the killing of 22-year-old Zakary Stewart, his co-worker at the Hyundai Slidell car dealership.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The man allegedly slain by a co-worker at the Hyundai Slidell car dealership has been identified as 22-year-old Zakary Stewart of Alabama, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office said Saturday (Sept. 17).

Authorities said 23-year-old Brian Taylor was arrested Friday night and booked with manslaughter in connection with the killing of Stewart, who was fatally shot around 5:30 p.m. at the dealership’s service center.

Brian Taylor, 23, was booked with manslaughter in connection with the Sept. 16 shooting death...
Brian Taylor, 23, was booked with manslaughter in connection with the Sept. 16 shooting death of co-worker Zakary Stewart at the Hyundai Slidell car dealership, authorities said.(Slidell Police Department)

According to Slidell Police, both employees had been “allegedly feuding for the past week,” but that the dispute escalated Friday, with Taylor pulling a gun and fatally shooting Stewart.

“An argument should never result in this level of violence,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said in a statement. “This was a senseless killing that never should have happened. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by this incident.”

Friday’s homicide was the first in Slidell in 2022, the department said.

Coroner Dr. Charles Preston said Stewart recently moved to Slidell from Cullman, Ala., but had no permanent local address. He was staying with friends on West End Boulevard in Slidell and working at the dealership, Preston said.

Fandal said Taylor was arrested after fleeing into a wooded area behind the dealership, which is off Interstate 10 at Howze Beach Road.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-65 wreck, pedestrian killed
Pedestrian killed on I-65 SB in Pelham
Overturned tractor on hwy 280
Overturned tractor closes lanes of U.S. 280 WB in Shelby Co.
Dinner En Blanc returns to Birmingham
All white ‘chic picnic’, Dîner en Blanc returns to Birmingham
New owners and new plans for the Crestwood Festival Center, or what you may remember as the...
New owners and new plans for Crestwood Festival Center
Two small airplanes collided in mid-air Saturday near Denver, killing three people, authorities...
Sheriff: 2 small planes collide mid-air near Denver, 3 dead

Latest News

Cafe Pesto Hilo
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen at Hilo cafe
Howard Blazer, missing (ALEA)
ALEA cancels missing, endangered 84-year-old Millbrook man
I-65 wreck, pedestrian killed
Pedestrian killed on I-65 SB in Pelham
I-65 wreck, pedestrian killed
I-65 wreck, pedestrian killed
WBRC Sunday morning weather, 9/18/22
WBRC Sunday morning weather, 9/18/22