LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Tuscaloosa community food pantry feeds more than 100 families

Tuscaloosa community food pantry.
Tuscaloosa community food pantry.(Source: Bryan Henry/WBRC)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The campus of Cottondale Elementary School in Tuscaloosa County became ground zero for hundreds of people receiving food Friday morning. The line of cars stretched for at least three blocks is an indicator of just how serious hunger is - just in Tuscaloosa County.

The total came out to around 165 families, which is a little more than what Tuscaloosa One Place expects every time it puts on a community food pantry. The reasons vary as to why so many are hungry these days.

At 89-years-old, Mildred Reding learned long ago to laugh and roll with the punches in life. Reding’s constant challenge to buy enough food is no exception.

“It’s so high you can’t buy it. That’s part of it. You might as well smile. I’m just thankful I got what I have,” said Reding.

And what Mildred Reding received Friday morning was 70 pounds worth of food, a “Godsend” if you ask her.

“God has really been good to me,” Reding said.

Tuscaloosa One Place’s Ashley Cornelius-Hester says she’s not surprised see people like Reding and so many more like her during this food pantry Friday morning at Cottondale Elementary School.

“That tells us food insecurity is still an issue. It is still very much impacting west Alabama, and we’re doing the best we can to change the locations and change the times we offer these things,” said Cornelius-Hester, Director of Communications for Tuscaloosa One Place.

One after another, car after car, families received boxes of the good stuff for the weekend and beyond, courtesy of donors made through the West Alabama Food Bank.

“This time we have pork loins, cheeses, a lot of baked goods, frozen vegetables,” said Cornelius-Hester.

A spread that warmed the hearts of folks like Cynthia Godfrey, a woman in charge of a household of seven people.

“Feeding kids, adults, working ... just living,” said Godfrey.

Some of the stories we heard as the line made its way towards the front were challenges of trying to overcome inflation and the economy.

“These programs are good for people who are disabled, and veterans,” said Johnny Peoples.

“It’s a blessing. It’s fantastic,” Godfrey added.

More than 100 families drove away with a full heart, and soon a full tummy, along with a heaping dose of gratefulness.

Tuscaloosa One Place says its next food pantry remote will be Oct. 7 at the New Heights Community Center.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. was killed in an industrial accident in Birmingham
Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
Person hit, driver arrested in Helena
Person hit by vehicle in Helena neighborhood, driver charged
Birmingham Police seize drugs, firearms in bust
$855K worth of pot seized in Birmingham drug bust
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights

Latest News

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
River District Park
River District Park days away from opening
No one was at the home on Beech Avenue when the fire happened.
Birmingham firefighters on scene of house fire in Pratt City
Fire investigation on Beech Avenue
Fire investigation on Beech Avenue