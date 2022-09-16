LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Student on rowing team missing after Florida lightning strike

Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s boat capsized in an Orlando lake. (Source: WKMG/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s boat capsized in an Orlando lake following a nearby lightning strike, officials said.

Medics took one child to a hospital, and three others who were on the boat were sent home with their parents following the incident on Lake Fairview on Thursday evening, Orlando Fire Department Executive Deputy Chief Ian Davis said during a news conference.

“The rowing club was on the lake practicing,” Davis said. “There was lightning strike in the area. We’re unsure if it actually hit the vessel or was just in the area. The boat was capsized.”

Davis said divers and officials from multiple agencies were searching a wide area for the missing child. He did not give the age of the child or what school the team members attend.

Orlando television station WESH reported that the team was practicing at the North Orlando Rowing facility. Its online calendar said middle school and JV/Varsity teams were scheduled to practice between 3:50 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

“We are going to use every diver that we have to see if we can locate the missing child,” Davis said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. was killed in an industrial accident in Birmingham
Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
Person hit, driver arrested in Helena
Person hit by vehicle in Helena neighborhood, driver charged
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Rental scam warning
Online rental scam leaving Birmingham families out thousands of dollars

Latest News

The fire happened in the 900 block of 47th Way North.
Man, 73, dies in house fire in Birmingham’s Kingston Community
Experts now say it was a meteor and not a piece of space junk.
Mysterious slow-moving fireball caught on cam
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on...
Ukraine: Some bodies in mass burial site show torture signs
Experts now say it was a meteor and not a piece of space junk.
Mysterious slow-moving fireball caught on cam