River District Park days away from opening

River District Park
River District Park
By Bryan Henry
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The new River District Park, just a block away from downtown Tuscaloosa, is days away from opening to the public. It’s been under construction a little less than a year now.

The River District Park is set to open September 23, 2022, according to city officials.

The park is at the foot of Greensboro Avenue. River District Park is now considered the gateway to the Riverwalk from downtown and it will also be the extension of the future Saban Center which will occupy the old Tuscaloosa News building.

Construction workers are putting in the final touches. The cost for the park was $7.3 million and it’s coming in under budget and on time.

“It will be capable of holding events but on any average day you can come down. We have the pavilion with the restrooms, the picnic tables and we have a really nice seating area with a great view of the river. Come down, eat your lunch, hang out, bring your kids and enjoy the nice weather,” said Tuscaloosa City Civil Engineer Ty Vodopich.


Ty Vodopich says a formal ribbon cutting will take place sometime in October.

