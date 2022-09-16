LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Penn State to fly into Montgomery ahead of Auburn game

Downtown Montgomery, Alabama
Downtown Montgomery, Alabama(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Penn State Nittany Lions will be flying into Montgomery ahead of Saturday’s game against the Auburn Tigers, according to flight tracker, “Flight Aware.”

This comes after recent confusion as to what airport Penn State would be flying into because runway construction at Montgomery Regional Airport forced the team to change its travel plans. The Columbus Airport was one possibility for the Nittany Lions to fly into.

The team will fly into Maxwell Air Force Base Friday afternoon and will spend the night at the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Montgomery before the game.

Kickoff is set 2:30 p.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. was killed in an industrial accident in Birmingham
Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
Person hit, driver arrested in Helena
Person hit by vehicle in Helena neighborhood, driver charged
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Rental scam warning
Online rental scam leaving Birmingham families out thousands of dollars

Latest News

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Source: WBRC video
Catching up with Chris Stewart
When you are known by an acronym you know you are good, so for MPW its sound stands alone. MPW...
MPW stands alone at Bessemer City High School on the gridiron
Plays That Matter: Meet the Vestavia senior noseguard who helped lady escape a fire