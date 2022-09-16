LawCall
Pelham hosting citywide job fair

(Aajene Robinson)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Pelham is hosting a citywide job fair looking for candidates for multiple opportunities.

The job fair will be held Tuesday, September 27 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Pelham Recreation Center located at 2020 Pelham Park Boulevard.

Officials say multiple job opportunities are available in the city including with the police department, fire department, information technology and public works.

The job fair is open to everyone, including those looking for full-time and part-time work.

Opportunities are available in the following departments:

  • Ballantrae Golf Club
  • Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena
  • Development Services & Public Works
  • Fire Department
  • Parks & Recreation
  • Police Department
  • Pelham Racquet Club

