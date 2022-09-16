LawCall
One taken to hospital after house fire in Birmingham

Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue said one person was taken to the hospital after a...
Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue said one person was taken to the hospital after a house fire near Kingston on September 15, 2022.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue said one person was taken to the hospital after a house fire near Kingston on September 15, 2022.

This happened at 939 47th Way North. Authorities are still working to extinguish the fire.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

