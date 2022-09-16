LawCall
New forgivable loan program for Birmingham Businesses impacted by pandemic

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new campaign is now giving small business owners a boost in Birmingham. The Birmingham Business Resource Center is partnering with the city to provide forgivable loans to businesses hurt by the pandemic.

This new program will give out 50 loans of up to $10,000. For details, you can click here.

The funds are not for any business though - only those that lost money or didn’t qualify for relief funding.

The money stems from the American Rescue plan and Local Fiscal Recovery fund moneys.

“The damage that was done to a lot of businesses will be with them for a long time, and this is a small way of trying to repair some of it. But as a society, we have to understand that these businesses continue to need our help,” said Birmingham Business Resource Center Executive Director Bob Dickerson.

The applications will remain open through September 23. To apply, you can click here.

