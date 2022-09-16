Natural gas utilities bills expected to higher this winter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While it is still pretty warm outside, cooler temperatures are only a few months away and your heating bill this winter will probably be higher than normal.

A Spire Energy representative explained the bill increase.

“What customers pay for gas is what Spire pays for gas – with no markup – and that has increased over the past year. The natural gas market has seen increases for two main reasons – instability after Winter Storm Uri in February of ‘21, and today, the conflict in Europe. Overall, it’s led the average Spire Alabama customer to see an average annual increase of around $120, or $10 a month. Given the seasonal use of natural gas for many, they may not really feel these increases until they heat their homes this winter.”

Christopher Gagliano, the Vice President of Customer Experience, says weatherizing your home now can help prevent a spike in your bill.

That could include adding insulation to your home and checking the seal on your windows or doors but he also recommends programmable thermostats.

“The setting on those programmable thermostats called ‘Away’ will allow you to really lower the setting when you’re not at home so that you’re not heating a house that no one is living in,” said Gagliano.

He also recommends keeping your thermostat at 67 or 68 but says he understands that might not be comfortable for everyone. At least turning it down when you’re out of the house will help your bill. For more ways on saving, visit their website.

If you’re worried about paying more in the winter, Gagliano also says you can join Budget Billing which spreads out the average cost between each month.

“We take your annual historical usage, we divide it by 12, and give you that average amount that you have used in the past and that’s what you pay every month,” he explained. Gagliano says it help prevent a surprise bill in the winter.

The best way to sign up for Budget Billing is by calling 800-292-4008 or clicking here.

