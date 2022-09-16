LawCall
Motorcyclist from Hueytown killed in Bessemer crash

James David Townsend died a crash Thursday night in Bessemer.
James David Townsend died a crash Thursday night in Bessemer.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown man died in a motorcycle crash September 15.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as James David Townsend. He was 38.

The wreck happened at 11:51 p.m. in the 4000 block of 9th Avenue North in Bessemer.

Authorities say Townsend was on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he lost control trying to pass traffic in the median of the road.

Bessemer Police are investigating.

