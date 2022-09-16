Motorcyclist from Hueytown killed in Bessemer crash

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown man died in a motorcycle crash September 15.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as James David Townsend. He was 38.

The wreck happened at 11:51 p.m. in the 4000 block of 9th Avenue North in Bessemer.

Authorities say Townsend was on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he lost control trying to pass traffic in the median of the road.

Bessemer Police are investigating.

