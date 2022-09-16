LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Meeting Queen Elizabeth not once, but twice!

Lindsay B. Reynolds was the Chief of Staff to fmr. First Lady Melania Trump. She met the queen on two recent occasions.
Lindsay B. Reynolds
Lindsay B. Reynolds(DC Bureau)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As the world prepares to say its final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau sat down with Lindsay B. Reynolds who met the queen twice. Reynolds, the Chief of Staff to Melania Trump, visited and received tours of Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace. She also served as the White House point of contact for the planning of the 2019 State Visit. In her interview, Reynolds shares what it was like to meet the Royal Family.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. was killed in an industrial accident in Birmingham
Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
Person hit, driver arrested in Helena
Person hit by vehicle in Helena neighborhood, driver charged
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Rental scam warning
Online rental scam leaving Birmingham families out thousands of dollars

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, hosts a breakfast with President Cyril Ramaphosa of South...
Harris meets with South Africa's president
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim in deadly shooting on Government Street overnight
The brand Krave Nic discontinued their flavored nicotine gummies after receiving a warning...
Company discontinues nicotine gummies after FDA warning
Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland says Inscoe became a suspect in Sistrunk’s...
Woman accused of killing man she met through social media, authorities say