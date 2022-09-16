LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Man, 73, dies in house fire in Birmingham’s Kingston Community

The fire happened in the 900 block of 47th Way North.
The fire happened in the 900 block of 47th Way North.(CBS46 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 73-year-old man died in a house fire in Birmingham September 15.

The fire happened in the 900 block of 47th Way North in the Kingston Community around 8:07 p.m. The victim’s name has not been released.

123movies

Birmingham Fire and Rescue found the man inside the home and took him to UAB Hospital where he died.

The Birmingham Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire and the Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. was killed in an industrial accident in Birmingham
Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
Person hit, driver arrested in Helena
Person hit by vehicle in Helena neighborhood, driver charged
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Rental scam warning
Online rental scam leaving Birmingham families out thousands of dollars

Latest News

Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.
Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.
The City of Birmingham said the 400 parking passes they made available online to tailgaters on...
Magic City Classic tailgating spots sell out
Spire Energy says you can help prevent a spike in your winter bills now by weatherizing your...
Natural gas utilities bills expected to higher this winter
Birmingham Police made four homicide arrests this week
Birmingham Police made four homicide arrests this week