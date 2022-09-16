Man, 73, dies in house fire in Birmingham’s Kingston Community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 73-year-old man died in a house fire in Birmingham September 15.

The fire happened in the 900 block of 47th Way North in the Kingston Community around 8:07 p.m. The victim’s name has not been released.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue found the man inside the home and took him to UAB Hospital where he died.

The Birmingham Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire and the Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

