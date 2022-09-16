LawCall
Magic City Classic tailgating spots sell out

The City of Birmingham said the 400 parking passes they made available online to tailgaters on...
The City of Birmingham said the 400 parking passes they made available online to tailgaters on September 15 sold out in a record three minutes, according to Parks and Recreation director Shonae' Eddins-Bennett.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Steve Crocker
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for indications that Birmingham is ready for its first Magic City Classic without COVID pandemic restrictions, try getting a tailgating spot.

The City of Birmingham said the 400 parking passes they made available online to tailgaters on September 15 sold out in a record three minutes, according to Parks and Recreation director Shonae’ Eddins-Bennett. She said she expects this year’s event to be like it was in 2018 or 2019.

“I got people coming for as far as Washington D.C., that traveled in a group, an RV group” says Eddins-Bennett. “They love the Classic. They come every year. I have a motorcycle club that comes every year, so we are excited and we are glad to have Alabama State and Alabama A&M in the city.”

Eddins-Bennett said capacity inside Legion Field will return to 100 percent for the first post-COVID Classic.

If you’re still looking for a tailgating space this year, you’ll probably want to be in line at the stadium well before the remaining passes go on sale on October 24.

Eddins-Bennett said lots will be color-coded this year, and driving from lot to lot will not be allowed.

The 81st Magic City Classic is October 29th at Legion Field.

