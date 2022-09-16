LSU student identified as victim in deadly shooting on Government Street overnight

LawCall
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student was the victim of a fatal shooting that happened overnight Friday, Sept. 16, the university confirmed.

The victim was identified as Allison Rice, a senior marketing major from Geismar, La.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the woman was shot while inside her vehicle around 2:19 a.m. in the 1500 block of Government Street, between Park Blvd. and Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive.

The university released a statement on the student’s passing:

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Multiple police units could be seen blocking off a portion of Government Street early Friday,...
Multiple police units could be seen blocking off a portion of Government Street early Friday, Sept. 16.(WAFB)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

