LSU student identified as victim in deadly shooting on Government Street overnight

Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student was the victim of a fatal shooting that happened overnight Friday, Sept. 16, the university confirmed.
The victim was identified as Allison Rice, a senior marketing major from Geismar, La.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the woman was shot while inside her vehicle around 2:19 a.m. in the 1500 block of Government Street, between Park Blvd. and Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive.
The university released a statement on the student’s passing:
A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
