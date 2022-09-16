LSU student identified as victim in deadly shooting on Government Street overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student was the victim of a fatal shooting that happened overnight Friday, Sept. 16, the university confirmed.

The victim was identified as Allison Rice, a senior marketing major from Geismar, La.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the woman was shot while inside her vehicle around 2:19 a.m. in the 1500 block of Government Street, between Park Blvd. and Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive.

The university released a statement on the student’s passing:

The LSU community is sadden to hear of senior Allison Rice being killed overnight. Her family and friends are in our thoughts, and we encourage anyone who may have more information about this crime to contact Baton Rouge Police. Any of her friends and classmates that would like to speak with someone about this or needs help processing this loss can contact the Mental Health Service in the Student Health Center (225-578-8774).

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Multiple police units could be seen blocking off a portion of Government Street early Friday, Sept. 16. (WAFB)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

