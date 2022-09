HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Household Hazardous Waste Day has been scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

The event will be held at the Hoover Public Safety Building at 2020 Valleydale Road from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

*Paper shredding will NOT be held at this event.*

