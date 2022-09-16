GRAPHIC: Jefferson Co. man who told officers he ‘abused boys at their request’ sentenced to 54 years in prison

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A federal judge sentenced a Jefferson County man for sexually exploiting children, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and United States Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick Davis. The details of this case are disturbing.

U.S. District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Cristian Tereso Olivera Ramirez, 29, to 54 years in prison for production of child pornography followed by a lifetime of supervised release. Ramirez pleaded guilty to three counts of production of child pornography in May 2022.

According to the plea agreement, Ramirez orally and anally sodomized two eight-year-old boys on numerous occasions and filmed some of those sexual acts. At the time of his arrest, he had been sexually abusing boys for over a year, according to prosecutors.

Investigators said Ramirez admitted to having sex with both boys as well as other minor boys but blamed the victims, telling law enforcement he abused the boys at their request.

“This defendant’s crimes are monstrous,” USA Escalona said. “No punishment our justice system can provide is proportionate to the evil perpetrated by the defendant. This sentence rightfully reflects the severity of this case and will remove the defendant from civil society for more than half a century. Law enforcement partners will continue to work diligently to prevent crimes against children and our prosecutors will doggedly prosecute anyone who commits these horrific crimes.”

Ramirez will have to register as a sex offender in accordance with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

“Those who harm helpless children are the most heinous of criminals. Then, to have the audacity to blame the children for these monstrous acts is despicable,” SAC Davis said. “These defendants must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The U.S. Secret Service will continue to use all resources available to purse, arrest and convict those who prey on the innocence of a child.”

The United States Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force investigated the case, along with the Hueytown Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Daniel McBrayer and R. Leann White prosecuted the case.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

