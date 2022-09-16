First Alert Weather: Tracking Tropical Storm Fiona

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The First Alert Weather team continues to track Tropical Storm Fiona.

Tropical Storm Fiona remains a sheared tropical cyclone. What does that mean? It means it is a lopsided system where all the stormy weather is displaced east of the center of the storm.

Winds have lowered to 50 mph, and it is forecast to impact the Leeward Islands later today as it moves to the west at 15 mph. The forecast track for the next three days has fairly high confidence as it will likely impact Puerto Rico and Hispaniola over the weekend. The biggest threat for these islands is heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Rainfall totals up to 6-12 inches are possible.

The forecast track going into next week remains questionable as we cannot rule out a U.S. landfall. Could this system move into the Gulf of Mexico? Maybe, but the odds appear low at this time. The mostly likely track for Fiona is for it to approach the Bahamas and shift northwards as it begins to strengthen. Could it be a threat to Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina? The answer to the question is yes, but we don’t have any solid evidence as it could remain in the Atlantic Ocean. It’s definitely something to watch day to day, so stay with us for the latest weather updates. If Fiona trends stronger, it is more likely to stay in the Atlantic Ocean.

The big story around here continues to be building daytime heat levels, with near record heat by the middle of next week.

Tracking Fiona. Still some uncertainty regarding the long range, but no impacts in the gulf region through the weekend. Big story around here continues to be building daytime heat levels, with near record heat by the middle of next week #alwx @WBRCNews pic.twitter.com/W0f1BhmJzF — Wes Wyatt (@weswyattweather) September 16, 2022

