First Alert for sunshine and near-average temperatures Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We made it to the end of the work week and the weather continues to remain nice and comfortable. We are starting out the day with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 60s. A few spots north of I-20 have dipped into the upper 50s. I want to give a first alert for the chance for patchy fog in parts of Cullman county this morning. Any fog that develops should dissipate by 9 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar remains dry thanks to an area of high pressure covering the eastern half of the country. All of the active weather remains off the Southeast Coast in the Atlantic Ocean and into parts of Florida thanks to a stalled boundary. We will continue to see a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. Temperatures will end up similar to yesterday with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will continue from the east at 5-10 mph. Dew points will remain low, so it will continue to feel nice and comfortable outside. If you plan on attending any high school football games this evening, the weather is looking perfect! Temperatures will start out in the upper 70s at 7 PM and cool into the mid to low 70s by 10 PM.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be dry and very warm. Morning temperatures will likely start out in the mid 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Both days will likely end up mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. Dew points will remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s so it will continue to feel comfortable outdoors. If you are planning on attending the UAB, Alabama, and Auburn football games tomorrow afternoon, make sure you apply the sunscreen! The UV Index will remain in the very high range at 8, indicating that your skin could start to burn within 15-20 minutes of sun exposure. Stay hydrated and don’t forget the hat and the sunglasses too. Temperatures around kickoff will end up in the upper 80s for all three games with temperatures cooling into the upper 70s and lower 80s by the end of the games. Evening hours will end up comfortable with dry conditions and temperatures cooling off into the 70s. Winds over the weekend will end up from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Next Big Thing: Our long-range models continue to show hot temperatures heading into next week. We could easily approach 90°F on Monday afternoon. Tuesday will end up warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Mid 90s can’t be ruled out next Wednesday and Thursday. We will likely remain dry for most of next week with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. You’ll likely have to water your plants and yard since rainfall will be unlikely. The good news is that the heat wave next week will end up being a dry heat. I don’t see any signs of higher dew points and muggy conditions.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Fiona remains a sheared tropical cyclone. What does that mean? It means it is a lopsided system where all of the stormy weather is displaced east of the center of the storm. Winds have lowered to 50 mph and it is forecast to impact the Leeward Islands later today as it moves to the west at 15 mph. The forecast track for the next three days has fairly high confidence as it will likely impact Puerto Rico and Hispaniola over the weekend. The biggest threat for these islands is heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Rainfall totals up to 6-12 inches are possible. The forecast track going into next week remains questionable as we cannot rule out a U.S. landfall. Could this system move into the Gulf of Mexico? Maybe, but the odds appear low at this time. The mostly likely track for Fiona is for it to approach the Bahamas and shift northwards as it begins to strengthen. Could it be a threat to Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina? The answer to the question is yes, but we don’t have any solid evidence as it could remain in the Atlantic Ocean. It’s definitely something to watch day to day, so stay with us for the latest weather updates. If Fiona trends stronger, it is more likely to stay in the Atlantic Ocean. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet. We are monitoring another tropical wave in the Central Atlantic, but the odds for development remain low at 20%.

