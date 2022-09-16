LawCall
Current voice of Alabama Crimson Tide Football talks overcoming health struggles

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Chris Stewart is keeping the mic warm for Eli Gold this football season. Gold, who has been the voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide Football team since 1988, is taking the bench to focus on his health.

Stewart has been with the Crimson Tide Sports Network for 20 years. His voice can be heard throughout Alabama announcing play-by-plays for basketball and baseball. Stewart also hosts Coach Nick Saban’s television show each week.

“It’s just really rare that you get the opportunity to do what I do and also to do it in your hometown, in your home state and for the team that you have always been a fan of. That’s very rare,” said Stewart.

But four years ago, Stewart had his own health scare. Stewart had a stroke in his sleep, and 16 months later he went under bypass surgery. He said his team at Brookwood Baptist are the reason he is alive today.

“Jay Sharma played a major role in saving my life twice. First with the stroke but also the diagnosis in a casual setting that you got an issue with your heart, you need to get looked at, that lead to the bypass surgery that saved my life again.”

Today, Stewart is healthy and looks forward to continuing to do what he loves, surrounded by the people he loves.

