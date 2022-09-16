LawCall
Chef Ron: Salmon and Shrimp Pasta

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Ingredients:

1 lb Linguini Pasta

6 Medium Larger Shrimp

1 1/2 pounds fresh salmon fillet, cut into 4 equal pieces

1 1/2 cup of spinach

1 cup of chopped tomatoes

½ tsp Salt (optional)

⅛ tsp Freshly Ground Black Pepper

2 tsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Alfredo sauce

Directions:

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Add the pasta and cook according to the directions on the package. After 5 minutes, add the spinach. Drain and add the Alfredo sauce and tomatoes, Set aside.

2. Heat the skillet, add oil and increase heat to medium-high. Season salmon with salt, pepper, and Chef Ron’s special seasoning. Add salmon to the skillet and cook for 7 minutes on each side until done. Remove from heat.

3. In the same, add the seasoned Shrimp. Cook for 1 1/2 minutes on each side. Remove from skillet.

4. Place pasta with spinach on a plate. Add salmon and shrimp on top of the pasta. Serve

