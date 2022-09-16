LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.

Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.
Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.(Winston County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating theft and vandalism they say happened at the Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville.

The Sheriff’s Office says a grave marker was vandalized and American flags around the grave were destroyed.

If you have any information about what happened, you’re asked to call the Winston County Sheriff’s Office at 205-489-2115.

We are currently investigating thefts and vandalism that occurred at Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville. Below is...

Posted by Sheriff's Office Winston County on Thursday, September 15, 2022
Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.
Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.(Winston County Sheriff's Office)
Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.
Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.(Winston County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. was killed in an industrial accident in Birmingham
Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business
Shelby County fair canceled for 2022
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.
Woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours, police say
Person hit, driver arrested in Helena
Person hit by vehicle in Helena neighborhood, driver charged

Latest News

The City of Birmingham said the 400 parking passes they made available online to tailgaters on...
Magic City Classic tailgating spots sell out
Spire Energy says you can help prevent a spike in your winter bills now by weatherizing your...
Natural gas utilities bills expected to higher this winter
Birmingham Police made four homicide arrests this week
Birmingham Police made four homicide arrests this week
Online Magic City Classic tailgate passes sold out in three minutes
Online Magic City Classic tailgate passes sold out in three minutes