WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating theft and vandalism they say happened at the Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville.

The Sheriff’s Office says a grave marker was vandalized and American flags around the grave were destroyed.

If you have any information about what happened, you’re asked to call the Winston County Sheriff’s Office at 205-489-2115.

We are currently investigating thefts and vandalism that occurred at Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville. Below is... Posted by Sheriff's Office Winston County on Thursday, September 15, 2022

Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co. (Winston County Sheriff's Office)

Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co. (Winston County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.