Birmingham Police find 2 men shot in a yard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Susan Lane Thursday night, according to Birmingham Police.

Officers were called to the 900 Block of Susan Lane before 10:30 p.m. where they said they found two men shot in a yard.

The preliminary investigation revealed one of the men may have shot the other and a fight occurred afterwards.

Officers said one of the men is believed to have gained control of the firearm and shot the suspect.

At this time the suspect has life-threatening injuries and is in under police custody, according to officers.

