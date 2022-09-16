LawCall
Birmingham Police find 2 men shot in a yard

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Susan Lane Thursday night, according to Birmingham Police.

Officers were called to the 900 Block of Susan Lane before 10:30 p.m. where they said they found two men shot in a yard.

The preliminary investigation revealed one of the men may have shot the other and a fight occurred afterwards.

Officers said one of the men is believed to have gained control of the firearm and shot the suspect.

At this time the suspect has life-threatening injuries and is in under police custody, according to officers.


Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

