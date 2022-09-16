Birmingham firefighters on scene of house fire in Pratt City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a house fire in Pratt City.

The fire happened September 16 in the 100 block of Beech Avenue. No one was home, according to authorities.

One firefighter had a heat related injury.

