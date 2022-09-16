LawCall
Birmingham firefighters on scene of house fire in Pratt City

No one was at the home on Beech Avenue when the fire happened.
No one was at the home on Beech Avenue when the fire happened.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a house fire in Pratt City.

The fire happened September 16 in the 100 block of Beech Avenue. No one was home, according to authorities.

One firefighter had a heat related injury.

