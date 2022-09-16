B’ham police chief hopes Citizens Police Academy increases community involvement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are now bringing back a tool they think can help you learn more about the department that’s been missing since the pandemic.

The Citizens Police Academy is set to return in October.

Chief Scott Thurmond is stressing that the community must play a role in stopping the violent crime. He asks that if you have information that you come forward and he hopes the Citizens Police Academy can help build relationships between police and the people they protect.

“The case where the four year old is shot is a real example of when the community and the Real Time Crime Center work together leads to a quick arrest,” said Chief Thurmond.

The chief says his department is already preparing for the return of the Citizens Police Academy.

“At the end of September, we will have the Citizens Police Academy which will be gearing up. It allows for about eight weeks and that just continues to garner more community support,” said Chief Thurmond.

When asked if it allows people to understand their process and how things need to be tackled, Chief Thurmond said, “Exactly, and things they can do to help assist us as well.”

The class beings on October 4 and will cover topics like active shooter training and how to stop a major bleed.

To register, you can contact Birmingham Police by email at bpdcode@birminghamal.gov.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.