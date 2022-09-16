LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

B’ham police chief hopes Citizens Police Academy increases community involvement

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are now bringing back a tool they think can help you learn more about the department that’s been missing since the pandemic.

The Citizens Police Academy is set to return in October.

Chief Scott Thurmond is stressing that the community must play a role in stopping the violent crime. He asks that if you have information that you come forward and he hopes the Citizens Police Academy can help build relationships between police and the people they protect.

“The case where the four year old is shot is a real example of when the community and the Real Time Crime Center work together leads to a quick arrest,” said Chief Thurmond.

The chief says his department is already preparing for the return of the Citizens Police Academy.

“At the end of September, we will have the Citizens Police Academy which will be gearing up. It allows for about eight weeks and that just continues to garner more community support,” said Chief Thurmond.

When asked if it allows people to understand their process and how things need to be tackled, Chief Thurmond said, “Exactly, and things they can do to help assist us as well.”

The class beings on October 4 and will cover topics like active shooter training and how to stop a major bleed.

To register, you can contact Birmingham Police by email at bpdcode@birminghamal.gov.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. was killed in an industrial accident in Birmingham
Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business
Shelby County fair canceled for 2022
Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.
Woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours, police say
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
Person hit, driver arrested in Helena
Person hit by vehicle in Helena neighborhood, driver charged

Latest News

Spire Energy says you can help prevent a spike in your winter bills now by weatherizing your...
Natural gas utilities bills expected to higher this winter
Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue said one person was taken to the hospital after a...
One taken to hospital after house fire in Birmingham
The City of Birmingham said the 400 parking passes they made available online to tailgaters on...
Magic City Classic tailgating spots sell out
Construction has closed off nearly a third of the Montgomery Regional Airport’s runway as the...
MGM runway construction leads to confusion over Penn State travel plans