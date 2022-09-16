$855K worth of pot seized in Birmingham drug bust

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police took $855,240 worth of marijuana off the streets during a drug bust Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA executed a search warrant at a house in the 1900 block of David Drive Northeast.

During the investigation, several adults were arrested and charged with Trafficking Marijuana. The search resulted in a seizure of: 57,016 grams of marijuana with an $855,240 street value and eight firearms.

From Birmingham Police: We would like to commend all of our personnel for the hard work you women and men have put in to make Birmingham a safer place to Live, Work, and Play.

