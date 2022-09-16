47-year-old Collinsville man killed in accident

CHEROKEE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 47-year-old man was killed in a single-tractor trailer accident in Cherokee County early Friday morning September 16, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Christopher Scott Mullins, 47, of Collinsville, was killed when he drove off the roadway and his truck overturned, according to trooper. Mullins died at the scene.

The crash occurred at 4:24 a.m. on Cherokee County 1 near Cherokee County 672, approximately two miles south of Collinsville, in Cherokee County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

