LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

47-year-old Collinsville man killed in accident

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 47-year-old man was killed in a single-tractor trailer accident in Cherokee County early Friday morning September 16, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Christopher Scott Mullins, 47, of Collinsville, was killed when he drove off the roadway and his truck overturned, according to trooper. Mullins died at the scene.

The crash occurred at 4:24 a.m. on Cherokee County 1 near Cherokee County 672, approximately two miles south of Collinsville, in Cherokee County.


make google maps responsive

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. was killed in an industrial accident in Birmingham
Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
Person hit, driver arrested in Helena
Person hit by vehicle in Helena neighborhood, driver charged
Birmingham Police seize drugs, firearms in bust
$855K worth of pot seized in Birmingham drug bust
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights

Latest News

Hoover hosts Household Hazardous Waste Day
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Birmingham Police find 2 men shot in a yard
18-year-old charged in shooting death of teenager in Leeds
18-year-old charged in shooting death of teenager in Shelby County