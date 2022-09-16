LawCall
18-year-old charged in shooting death of teenager in Shelby County

18-year-old charged in shooting death of teenager in Leeds
18-year-old charged in shooting death of teenager in Leeds(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Leeds.

Authorities said 18-year-old Kelvarius Imarion Dickerson was arrested on September 16. Dickerson charged with Murder and Attempted Murder in the death of 16-year-old Cameron Paul Daffron. He is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $280,000 bond.

Two juvenile boys have also been arrested in Daffron’s death. Due to current Alabama laws relating to juveniles charged as adults, identifying suspect/offender information cannot be released by law enforcement.

