UAB hosts Georgia Southern

UAB Football
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers return to Protective Stadium Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, to host Georgia Southern in a non-conference matchup.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

The Blazers look to rebound after last week’s 21-14 loss at Liberty, while Georgia Southern comes to Birmingham after defeating Nebraska 45-42 in Lincoln.

Student tickets are free and can be redeemed with a valid ONE Card at the Bartow Arena Ticket Office. Single game and season tickets remain on sale and can be purchased by clicking here. Single game parking is also available here.

