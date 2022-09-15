Tarrant Police Officer injured after being led on chase

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Tarrant Police Department said a person is in custody after leading officers on a chase on September 15, 2022.

Authorities said an officer conducted a traffic stop for speeding near Jackson Boulevard and Mississippi Street. Police said the officer noticed a smell of marijuana from his car, and told the driver to turn his car off. The driver was asked to leave the vehicle, but instead he turned it back on after a struggle with the officer, who suffered minor injuries.

Police said they chased the driver for approximately one block before the driver crashed at Cedar Street and Jackson Boulevard. The driver then fled on foot but was later captured, after suffering a leg injury in the accident.

Police said they found a stolen firearm in the driver’s waistband, 30 grams of marijuana, more than $400, and drug paraphernalia.

