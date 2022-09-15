Tarrant PD: 50 rounds fired during shooting; victim shot in legs

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant Police said a person was shot in both legs following a dispute Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022.

The Tarrant Police Department was called to the 1300 block of Prosch Avenue regarding a shooting around 5:11 p.m.

Officers talked to the victim who was apparently shot in the area of both legs. Officers said the shooting followed a dispute between the victim and offender(s).

Over fifty rounds were fired during the altercation, according to officer. The victim is expected to recover.

If you have any information regarding this incident contact Sergeant Detective Morrow at (205) 849-2811.

