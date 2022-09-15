LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Starbucks announces plans to speed up service

Starbucks plans to open 2,000 new stores by 2025 with a focus on drive-thrus and delivery-only...
Starbucks plans to open 2,000 new stores by 2025 with a focus on drive-thrus and delivery-only locations.(Starbucks Corporation)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your Starbucks order is going to get a lot quicker.

Starbucks told investors Tuesday it’s taking big steps to upgrade and speed up service, including new systems and machines.

For example, baristas will be able to make a Frappucino in just 36 seconds, down from 87 seconds.

Starbucks also says it is going to offer new incentives for non-union employees, including student loan support, savings accounts and more sick time.

The company also plans to open 2,000 new stores by 2025 with a focus on drive-thrus and delivery-only locations.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. was killed in an industrial accident in Birmingham
Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business
Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.
Woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours, police say
Shelby County fair canceled for 2022
Birmingham Water Works Board chair rescinds resignation; says he wrote the letter ‘under duress’
Authorities in South Carolina say two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed and...
Warrants: 2 women arrested, charged in stabbing man accused of cheating

Latest News

Brittany Paz, a Connecticut lawyer hired by Jones to testify about his companies’ workings,...
Infowars rep returns to stand in Sandy Hook hoax trial
Person hit by car, driver arrested in Helena
Person hit by car, driver arrested in Helena
According to a fire official, the hole was roughly 15 feet wide and 8 feet deep.
Woman falls into massive sinkhole at a car dealership
President Joe Biden speaks about "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room...
After cancellation, Dems look to reduce future student debt
In a statement, the school district said they are taking the post seriously and the teacher was...
Teacher no longer with school after Facebook post about cannabis gummies, autistic students