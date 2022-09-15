Road closure in Shelby County to replace bridge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Department of Transportation crews will close Highway 25 in Shelby County this week to replace the Waxahatchee Bridge.

The road will remain closed to everyone except folks who live right around the bridge until May 2023.

You can use the detour route in place by following County Road 42 and State Road 70.

ALDOT is asking you to consider using other alternate routes, adjust your arrival/departure times, and observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs.

They’re also warning you to use extreme caution in this area.

