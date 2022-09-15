LawCall
Rising Star: Reagan White

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Reagan White!

Reagan is a senior at Hewitt-Trussville High School with a 3.9 GPA. He is a member of National Honor Society, chamber choir, Alabama Thespian Society, and is tuba section leader of the marching and concert bands. Outside of school, he serves his community through church and with Trussville’s Boy Scout Troop 216 as their newest Eagle Scout.

Reagan, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

