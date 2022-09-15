Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Reagan White!

Reagan is a senior at Hewitt-Trussville High School with a 3.9 GPA. He is a member of National Honor Society, chamber choir, Alabama Thespian Society, and is tuba section leader of the marching and concert bands. Outside of school, he serves his community through church and with Trussville’s Boy Scout Troop 216 as their newest Eagle Scout.

Reagan, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

