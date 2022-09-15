LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Retail sales up 0.3% in Aug. from July amid inflation

A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. retail sales rose an unexpected 0.3% last...
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. retail sales rose an unexpected 0.3% last month after they fell 0.4% in July, the Commerce Department said Thursday.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans picked up their spending a bit in August from July even as surging inflation on household goods, rent and food took a toll on family budgets.

U.S. retail sales rose an unexpected 0.3% last month after they fell 0.4% in July, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Excluding business at gas stations, sales rose 0.8%.

Sales at grocery stores rose 0.5%, helped by rising prices in food. Business at restaurants rose 1.1%, while online sales fell 0.7%. Business at clothing stores rose 0.4% while sales at furniture stores fell 1.3%.

Consumer spending accounts for nearly 70% of U.S. economic activity and Americans have remained mostly resilient even with inflation near a four-decade high, increasing economic uncertainties and the surging costs of mortgages or borrowing money. Overall spending has slowed, however, and it has shifted increasingly toward necessities like food, and away from electronics, furniture, new clothes and other non-necessities.

The government’s monthly report on retail sales covers about a third of all consumer purchases and doesn’t include spending on most services, ranging from plane fares and apartment rents to movie tickets and doctor visits. In recent months, Americans have been shifting their purchases away from physical goods and more toward travel, hotel stays and plane trips.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.
Woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours, police say
Shelby County fair canceled for 2022
Authorities in South Carolina say two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed and...
Warrants: 2 women arrested, charged in stabbing man accused of cheating
Birmingham Water Works Board chair rescinds resignation; says he wrote the letter ‘under duress’
Some of the poison's effects are already obvious
A groundskeeping issue poisons the Ross Bridge golf course

Latest News

Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. was killed in an industrial accident in Birmingham
Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business
Rental scam warning
Online rental scam leaving Birmingham families out thousands of dollars
Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers....
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike
The updated boosters fight two strains of the coronavirus: the original strain and the BA.4 and...
White House to unveil latest strategy to fight COVID