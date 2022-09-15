LawCall
Queen of Clean: Greasy Drips on Clothes

By queen of clean
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
How to Remove Greasy Drips on clothing

How to:

1. No cookout is complete without a giant, juicy cheeseburger. A cheeseburger is a

combination stain, so you have to treat each part of it separately.

2. Hamburgers can cause grease stains, protein stains and stains from condiments

3. Blot the spot with a cotton swab or cotton ball dipped in rubbing alcohol to break

down the grease and oils.

4. Flush out the rubbing alcohol and pour on some vinegar to break down the plantbased elements.

5. Dab hydrogen peroxide on the stain.. Let it sit until the stain starts lifting. Reapply

as need.

6. Still have a stain? Use Carbona Stain Devils for Fat and Cooking Oils. Find Stain

Devils in the laundry spotter area at grocery stores, home centers and big box

stores

7. Launder as usual.

Warnings & Cautions:

Be sure to allow the spotters to sit long enough to break down the stain.

For more information go to QueenofClean.com

