Queen of Clean: Deodorizing Your Garbage Disposal

Cleaning and Deodorizing Your Garbage Disposal
How to:
1. Keep the garbage disposal clean, free-flowing and smell-free by filling the sink
with 3 inches of warm water.
2. Add a good handful or about 1 cup of baking soda.
3. Turn the disposal on and immediately pull the drain plug out. DO NOT pull the
sink plug out before you turn on the disposal.
4. The vacuum created will clean out the holes in the garbage disposal and freshen
the smell. Rinse with a forceful stream of cool water to rinse any leftover baking
soda down the drain.
5. You can do this whenever you notice odor or weekly.
Notes:
This is safe and natural and will not damage pipes or disposal. The suction created by
turning the disposal on first and then pulling the plug out of the sink will create enough
suction to pull debris through and down the drain.
