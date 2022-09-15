Queen of Clean: Deodorizing Your Garbage Disposal

Cleaning and Deodorizing Your Garbage Disposal

How to:

1. Keep the garbage disposal clean, free-flowing and smell-free by filling the sink

with 3 inches of warm water.

2. Add a good handful or about 1 cup of baking soda.

3. Turn the disposal on and immediately pull the drain plug out. DO NOT pull the

sink plug out before you turn on the disposal.

4. The vacuum created will clean out the holes in the garbage disposal and freshen

the smell. Rinse with a forceful stream of cool water to rinse any leftover baking

soda down the drain.

5. You can do this whenever you notice odor or weekly.

Notes:

This is safe and natural and will not damage pipes or disposal. The suction created by

turning the disposal on first and then pulling the plug out of the sink will create enough

suction to pull debris through and down the drain.

