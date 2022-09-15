‘A prank could ruin your life for the rest of your life’: Northport mayor won’t tolerate vandalism during Homecoming Week

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport’s mayor warned his city won’t tolerate any vandalism during Tuscaloosa County High School’s homecoming week. This comes after several reports of vandalism and pranks that went too far during this week last year.

Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon remembers all too well what he and the police department were dealing with about a year ago; reports of trash in people’s yards, mailboxes knocked over and cars getting painted.

Herndon said the vandalism was by far the worst he’d had ever seen as mayor.

“People were actually scared to leave their cars on the streets. We had one neighborhood where people cut the lights off. Some of the neighbors came out to try to stop and almost got run over,” said Herndon.

Northport Assistant Police Chief Keith Carpenter says they investigated the case and found some of the suspects responsible for the damage were students at Tuscaloosa County High School and some from other areas.

“Well, it seems to be sort of a thing through the years there’s been something called the junior-senior wars to where kids went out and pranked people in the community with other classmates or whatever,” said Carpenter.

One year later, another Homecoming Week, and a word of warning from Mayor Herndon.

“Last Sunday I put out a warning on Facebook it would not be tolerated this year,” mayor Herndon warned.

The mayor adds a motivating factor that just might help teens think twice about undertaking what city leaders call ‘foolishness.’

“As I said before a prank could ruin your life for the rest of your life because if you want to apply for a college scholarship and you have a mark on your resume’ for stupidity,’” said Mayor Herndon.

So far, so good. There’ve been no reports of any vandalism this week.

