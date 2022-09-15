LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

‘A prank could ruin your life for the rest of your life’: Northport mayor won’t tolerate vandalism during Homecoming Week

By Bryan Henry
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport’s mayor warned his city won’t tolerate any vandalism during Tuscaloosa County High School’s homecoming week. This comes after several reports of vandalism and pranks that went too far during this week last year.

Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon remembers all too well what he and the police department were dealing with about a year ago; reports of trash in people’s yards, mailboxes knocked over and cars getting painted.

Herndon said the vandalism was by far the worst he’d had ever seen as mayor.

“People were actually scared to leave their cars on the streets. We had one neighborhood where people cut the lights off. Some of the neighbors came out to try to stop and almost got run over,” said Herndon.

Northport Assistant Police Chief Keith Carpenter says they investigated the case and found some of the suspects responsible for the damage were students at Tuscaloosa County High School and some from other areas.

“Well, it seems to be sort of a thing through the years there’s been something called the junior-senior wars to where kids went out and pranked people in the community with other classmates or whatever,” said Carpenter.

One year later, another Homecoming Week, and a word of warning from Mayor Herndon.

“Last Sunday I put out a warning on Facebook it would not be tolerated this year,” mayor Herndon warned.

The mayor adds a motivating factor that just might help teens think twice about undertaking what city leaders call ‘foolishness.’

“As I said before a prank could ruin your life for the rest of your life because if you want to apply for a college scholarship and you have a mark on your resume’ for stupidity,’” said Mayor Herndon.

So far, so good. There’ve been no reports of any vandalism this week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. was killed in an industrial accident in Birmingham
Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business
Shelby County fair canceled for 2022
Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.
Woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours, police say
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
Birmingham Water Works Board chair rescinds resignation; says he wrote the letter ‘under duress’

Latest News

New housing for veterans in Ensley
New housing for veterans opening in Ensley
Source: WBRC video
Remembrance to mark anniversary of 16th Street Church bombing
Source: WBRC video
Vestavia football player saves woman from house fire
Source: WBRC video
Teen with autism hurt in hit-and-run