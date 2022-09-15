Person hit by vehicle in Helena neighborhood, driver charged

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle September 15 in Helena’s Old Cahaba neighborhood.

Helena Police were called to Stonecreek Drive around 7:09 a.m. They were told the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident left the scene.

The victim was taken to Shelby BMC for treatment. The driver of the vehicle was found taken into custody.

They have been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving an injury, which is a felony.

The driver will be booked into the Shelby County Jail.

