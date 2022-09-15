LawCall
Newk’s: Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Ingredients:

1 3/4 cup finely chopped fresh basil

Zest from one large lemon

Juice of one large lemon (or approx. 1 cup)

1 3/4 cup canola oil

2 tsp spices

1/2 cup prepared honey mustard dressing

Directions:

1. Wash and pat dry fresh basil, finely chopped

2. Wash and pat dry lemon, using a zester, scrape the zest from the lemon

3. Squeeze the juice avoiding seeds from the one lemon

4. Combine the remaining ingredients into a pan

5. Blend with immersion/stick blender for approx. 30 seconds

6. Cover store and refrigerate

