Newk’s: Lemon Basil Vinaigrette
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Ingredients:
1 3/4 cup finely chopped fresh basil
Zest from one large lemon
Juice of one large lemon (or approx. 1 cup)
1 3/4 cup canola oil
2 tsp spices
1/2 cup prepared honey mustard dressing
Directions:
1. Wash and pat dry fresh basil, finely chopped
2. Wash and pat dry lemon, using a zester, scrape the zest from the lemon
3. Squeeze the juice avoiding seeds from the one lemon
4. Combine the remaining ingredients into a pan
5. Blend with immersion/stick blender for approx. 30 seconds
6. Cover store and refrigerate
