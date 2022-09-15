Newk’s: Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

1 3/4 cup finely chopped fresh basil

Zest from one large lemon

Juice of one large lemon (or approx. 1 cup)

1 3/4 cup canola oil

2 tsp spices

1/2 cup prepared honey mustard dressing

Directions:

1. Wash and pat dry fresh basil, finely chopped

2. Wash and pat dry lemon, using a zester, scrape the zest from the lemon

3. Squeeze the juice avoiding seeds from the one lemon

4. Combine the remaining ingredients into a pan

5. Blend with immersion/stick blender for approx. 30 seconds

6. Cover store and refrigerate

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.