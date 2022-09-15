New proposed apartment complex in Tuscaloosa causes controversy

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New retail space and apartments are coming to downtown Tuscaloosa, but not everyone is on board with the idea.

The Tuscaloosa City Council voted four-three to approve the project that is months in the making.

This will be a six-story mixed used apartment complex located on Fourth Street, behind Taco Mama and across from Jim N’ Nick’s BBQ.

The complex will be known as Life on Fourth, 14,000 square feet of commercial space for retail on the first floor, and above that, five stories worth of apartments, about 90 in all.

This is a $34 million investment, and is the second project approved in this area within a month. Councilman Kip Tyner says for him, approving the deal after a few months worth of delays, was a no-brainer.

“Plus on this same piece of property we had just approved a hotel right next to it just two weeks ago, so to me, it was a given you’re going to build a hotel and discriminate against this guy’s apartment,” said Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner.

Tyner says he anticipates construction to begin within the next two months.

