New mom says ‘Count the Kicks’ app saved her baby’s life

Alabama mom uses "Count the Kicks" app, saves her baby's life
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new mother said an app called Count the Kicks helped save her daughter’s life.

It’s helps mothers in their third trimester of pregnancy learn their baby’s kicking habits.

And when this mom noticed her baby’s movements had changed, she knew it was time to see a doctor.

Shamari Cooke’s doctor was insistent she start tracking her baby’s movements.

So, she downloaded the Count the Kicks app to get more familiar with her baby girl’s activity.

And after dinner on July 18, she noticed something was off.

“She wouldn’t move and normally what would get her to move is if I drank like some ice-cold water or maybe something spicy,” Cooke explained.

And there was no change after a few hours of sleep.

That’s when Cooke and her husband decided it was time to go to the hospital.

“That was like the worst 15 minutes of my life because I was so scared. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. She’s not moving. She’s still not moving, and I’m talking to my stomach like, ‘C’mon, Aspen. C’mon, Aspen. Move. Move. Move,” Cooke said.

Doctors immediately found a heartbeat, but discovered Cooke’s amniotic fluid was dangerously low preventing Baby Aspen from moving freely.

They performed an emergency C-section.

The first-time mom said the app helped save her baby’s life.

“My next ultrasound wasn’t due until 37 weeks, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God! Like, what if I would have waited until two more weeks?’ It could have been like the worst,” Cooke said.

The Alabama Department of Public Health introduced the Count the Kicks app last year.

It measures the amount of time it takes your baby to make 10 movements keeping track of patterns.

Changes could be a sign something’s wrong.

Ambassador for Count the Kicks, Jasmine Hammonds, said the app can help lower stillborn rates in Alabama.

“One out of every 113 Alabama pregnancies ends in stillbirth each year. So, it’s really important that we are just being aware of our body, being aware of our baby and the movements, and overall, just making sure that we’re taking care of ourselves,” Hammonds said.

Baby Aspen is doing well at home now. She’s 8 weeks old.

The Count the Kicks app is available for free in the Google Play and iOS app stores.

And you can download a paper version if you don’t have a smartphone.

For more information about Count the Kicks, visit https://countthekicks.org/.

