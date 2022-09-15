New housing for veterans opening in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new housing facility for veterans will open on September 16 in Ensley.

It’s called Veteran’s Palace, and it’s a communal living facility to serve homeless and disabled veterans.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates there are 329 homeless veterans in Alabama.

The facility is located on 20th St. in Ensley. The veterans organization said they’ve turned what is known as a community eyesore into a hub of resources for our nations heroes.

The services include meals, physical and emotional services, and much more.

“Providing them support services so they’ll be able to sign up for home ownership classes, financial literacy classes, and things that would help them to eventually be able to become more independent,” said Chriniqua Shelton with Veterans Palace.

The grand opening will be held on September 16 at 9 a.m. You’ll be able to sign up for housing there.

