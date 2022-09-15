K and J’s Elegant Pastries poised for huge year after being named a ‘Bronze Retailer of the Year’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A sweet award for a delicious bakery in Uptown. K & J’s Elegant Pastries is being recognized for its success. The bakery earned the Bronze Retailer of the Year Award from the Alabama Retailers Association.

The group recognizes small businesses that have shown growth and innovation over the year. Owner Kristal Bryant says this award represents the progress her team has made since opening almost a decade ago.

Bryant made the decision to move K & J’s Elegant Pastries from Alabaster to Birmingham in April because most of her customers were here.

“One of the most important things about a small business is visibility,” said Bryant.

Since then, her sales have surged. The business is up over six hundred percent and she sees this award as even more proof she made the right decision.

“I mean all the hard work from me, my staff and my family, everybody that helps out and has helped K & J’s become what it is today. I mean it is like a stamp of approval that we are doing a good job,” said Bryant.

She opened up shop in Uptown and believes the recognition from the award will draw more customers to the shop.

“I feel like these awards help us become more visible and kind of gets us out there where people will know what K & J’s is,” said Bryant.

With more events happening at Protective Stadium, and the development of city walk, Bryant only sees success moving forward.

“I knew the stadium had a lot of events going on and there is so much going on down at the city walk. So I definitely think we can top a million dollars in sales coming soon,” said Bryant.

K & J’s is one of at least four other small businesses in our area recognized this year, including Ashley Mac’s, that earned the gold award.

