How you can protect your money from credit card skimmers

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ve heard about skimmers on gas station pumps. Now, there are reports of those devices popping up on ATMs in our area.

Still, there are actions you can take to protect yourself. For one, you should be more selective with which ATMs you use.

Alex Derencz with the Better Business Bureau says scammers are more likely to target a free-standing ATM over one attached to a bank.

He says there are also some things you can do before inserting your card to make sure there are no skimming devices attached.

“Give a couple of pulls to the reader itself. See if anything has been placed there. Does anything look out of place? Does anything look a little different? Just always be vigilant, that is the big key,” said Better Business Bureau Communications Manager Derencz.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office shared some tips, too. Major Clay Hammac says finding alternative ways to pay like tap technology or mobile pay makes it harder for thieves to steal your banking information as well.

